Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Older Slippery Matrix Vests #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2002 Location Ft. Myers/Sebring FL Age 32 Posts 133 Older Slippery Matrix Vests I am surprised it's hard to find the older matrix vests.. I like them much better than newer styles. Anyone have one they wouldn't mind letting go of? Even if used.. Let me know. Pic for reference.



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk

Check out my SJ!

97 FreeStyle SJ (DONE!) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Jasongop Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules