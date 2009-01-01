Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory Pipe Head Pipe for Kawasaki. All 3 screws turn easily! Portedto 48mm. $275 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 182 Factory Pipe Head Pipe for Kawasaki. All 3 screws turn easily! Portedto 48mm. $275 I have for sale a Factory Pipe " B pipe " exhaust head pipe for Kawasaki JetSki for the 650 750 and 800 models of X2 XiR SX SXI Pro and SXR. These can also be used on Yamaha super jet and blaster if you have a machine shop, machine 10 mm off of the mounting flange. That is the only difference between the Kawasaki version and the Yamaha version.

All three water injection screws turn easily and they have just been removed and lubricated with neversieze and they all turn easily.

These head pipes are currently unavailable new and no one has them. The last published price was $375 when they were available.

I am asking $275 FIRM.

The head pipe is ready to bolt on and go. As you can see in the photos the powder coat is peeling in spots but the headpipe works perfectly. This has been ported at the opening to 47.5 - 48 mm before I got it. Stock they are about 46 mm. I ran this headpipe for years with no issues on my own ski.



