I have for sale a Solas KE-SC-K super camber prop that fits all models of Kawasaki 750 Jetski. These include SX SXI Pro XIR Xi SS ST STS STX . It does NOT fit ZXi.
The prop is in excellent condition with one tiny ding on the trailing edge of one blade ( see pics ). It is ready to install in your jet ski .
Let me know if you have any questions or would like other pictures.
I do not have paypal or other electronic payment. If you are interested contact me and we can work out payment. Thanks.
