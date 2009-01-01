Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: West Coast 750 Cylinder Head with 28cc domes and the gasket #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 182 West Coast 750 Cylinder Head with 28cc domes and the gasket I have for sale a West Coast high compression cylinder head that fits all models of Kawasaki 750 JetSki‘s. This head has O-rings and the correct West Coast, reusable, head gasket. The domes are 28 cc which should yield a compression of around 170 - 180 psi on a healthy small pin motor. The number on the head shell is EP7500 which is the casting that can apparently be used on the 650 AND 750 engines ( 650 would require smaller domes ). Other dome sizes are available in the aftermarket to change your compression based on your needs.

Head is in excellent shape with NO pitting or damage. Please let me know if you'd like more pictures. I do not have paypal or any electronic payment. Please contact me if you are interested to work out payment.



I'd Like $135 for it plus actual shipping.





01010_gAK6gRcrq1S_1200x900[1].jpg00S0S_c7paT7QgJCm_1200x900[1].jpg

