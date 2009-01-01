I have for sale a Worx ride plate that fits Kawasaki standup JetSkis 750 pro SXI as well as 800 SXR.Model WR306. This is the super extended version with the traction hole. Please see the link for description and what these cost new. I am only asking $100. It is in great condition and ready to bolt on. Let me know if you'd like more pictures

https://www.blowsion.com/worx-ride-p...-pro-sxr-wr306

I do not have paypal or other electronic payment. Please contact me if your interested to work out payment.
Thanks.

