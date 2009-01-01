Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Small pin engine #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,001 Small pin engine Small pin engine, new seals, pistons and rings. No stamp low port cylinders, mariner blue head, set up for pump gas. Crudely cut for 650 electronics but they fit.

Built for my SX but I went superjet before I installed it. $650

