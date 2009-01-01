|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Small pin engine
Small pin engine, new seals, pistons and rings. No stamp low port cylinders, mariner blue head, set up for pump gas. Crudely cut for 650 electronics but they fit.
Built for my SX but I went superjet before I installed it. 650$
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules