custom cuda build
modified pump 140mm to 146mm mod
built 640 look for any old racing mods for 640 LOOK FOR a 7500 rpm box group k references
some port work
milled head off set fly wheel key going to lighten the fly wheel 185psi compression going to run 95 Daytona pipe and carbs
black magic intake grate and ride plate
I built this cuda with stock pump and modified motor got 2 years out of it then i twisted a crank so was going to put a 770 in when through my part collection i got enough parts for 3 complete 640 motors and some spare top ends past that so i decided to push my 640 harder since i cant mange to sell them to buy a new 770 crank and top end I will post my build as i go look for any 640 build info i dug around here forever got the big things covered look for any that push a 640 hard as it can go not above running race fuel have in the past I know what i have 640 is what it is one day i will go bigger motor down the road.IMG_20180502_184051.jpgIMG_20180502_184101.jpgIMG_20180502_184107.jpg