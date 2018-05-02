 640 cuda/race build
  Yesterday, 11:01 PM #1
    daltonace
    daltonace is offline
    PWCToday Newbie daltonace's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    covington IN
    Age
    27
    Posts
    36

    640 cuda/race build

    custom cuda build
    modified pump 140mm to 146mm mod
    built 640 look for any old racing mods for 640 LOOK FOR a 7500 rpm box group k references
    some port work
    milled head off set fly wheel key going to lighten the fly wheel 185psi compression going to run 95 Daytona pipe and carbs
    black magic intake grate and ride plate

    I built this cuda with stock pump and modified motor got 2 years out of it then i twisted a crank so was going to put a 770 in when through my part collection i got enough parts for 3 complete 640 motors and some spare top ends past that so i decided to push my 640 harder since i cant mange to sell them to buy a new 770 crank and top end I will post my build as i go look for any 640 build info i dug around here forever got the big things covered look for any that push a 640 hard as it can go not above running race fuel have in the past I know what i have 640 is what it is one day i will go bigger motor down the road.IMG_20180502_184051.jpgIMG_20180502_184101.jpgIMG_20180502_184107.jpg
    Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM #2
    daltonace
    daltonace is offline
    PWCToday Newbie daltonace's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    covington IN
    Age
    27
    Posts
    36

    Re: 640 cuda/race build

    pump build not installed yet half 1994 dead pump no oil ran until trashed by former owner and 97 Daytona pump IMG_20200201_190005[1].jpg
    Attached Images
    Last edited by daltonace; Yesterday at 11:12 PM.
    Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 11:18 PM #3
    daltonace
    daltonace is offline
    PWCToday Newbie daltonace's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    covington IN
    Age
    27
    Posts
    36

    Re: 640 cuda/race build

    Attachment 556266Attachment 556267
    Last edited by daltonace; Yesterday at 11:18 PM.
    Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 11:23 PM #4
    daltonace
    daltonace is offline
    PWCToday Newbie daltonace's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    covington IN
    Age
    27
    Posts
    36

    Re: 640 cuda/race build

    IMG_20200130_190849[1].jpg
    Reply With Quote
