Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GPR parts wanted #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location South of Heaven Age 47 Posts 266 GPR parts wanted Looking for GPR aka 2000 to 2008 GP1200R GP1300R parts



UMI steering assembly

Riva or R&D trim tabs

800 Stainless steel intake grate

Carbon fiber visor 2005 Yamaha GP 1300R Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules