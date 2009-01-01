|
Towing a used trailer home
I am interested in a couple of ski's and double trailer that are for sale a couple of hours away.
I am concerned with the trailer holding up. Anyone have a solution for towing a 2 place trailer on a trailer?
I don't have the measurements but I assume the outside of the wheels will be at least 8 feet apart.
That's wider than anything from Uhaul or home depot.
I bought one in "good condition" a while back and barely made it home.
Resident Guru
Re: Towing a used trailer home
Bring two new Spare Tires, two quality Bearing Kits and a Grease Gun plus Tools with You.
If it breaks down, you can fix it. Looks like you'll need to replace those items anyway...
Grease the old Bearing Hubs before you drive away.
Resident Guru
Re: Towing a used trailer home
You could also stop by a Trailer Shop along the route home and have them install new Bearings and Tires. Call ahead to make sure they have the Parts needed same day.
