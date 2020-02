Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Priming 2001 rxdi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Delaware Posts 1 Priming 2001 rxdi I just bought a 2001 rxdi. It had the wrong oil in it and the oil tank was leaking. I changed one of the oil lines, put in a new oil tank and oil filter. I put in xps e tec oil and then bled the main feed line with the bleed screw on the pump. It doesnt matter how much I bleed this line, I cant get rid of this void in the oil filter. Does this matter? Attached Images 20200126_222053.jpg (4.34 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules