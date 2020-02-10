Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 sx stuck cylinder head #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location New Zealand Posts 1 650 sx stuck cylinder head Hi guys,



A buddy here and I are scratching our heads about what to do next. Managed to get the cylinder off the crank case but the head is absolutely stuck as stuck. Have made up a little plate that bolts to the cylinder base and pushes on a piece of wood (with a thick steel disc on the bolt end). We've put as much torque on it as we dare, on both sides, then hit it with a torch while it's torqued up. The plate is 12mm and it's deformed almost 2mm over the span of the pot.



Any other ideas ? =/. Are we forgetting something stupid? The nuts are removed =[]



IMG_20200210_181328.jpg



