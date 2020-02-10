|
|
-
650 sx stuck cylinder head
Hi guys,
A buddy here and I are scratching our heads about what to do next. Managed to get the cylinder off the crank case but the head is absolutely stuck as stuck. Have made up a little plate that bolts to the cylinder base and pushes on a piece of wood (with a thick steel disc on the bolt end). We've put as much torque on it as we dare, on both sides, then hit it with a torch while it's torqued up. The plate is 12mm and it's deformed almost 2mm over the span of the pot.
Any other ideas ? =/. Are we forgetting something stupid? The nuts are removed =[]
IMG_20200210_181328.jpg
IMG_20200210_181334.jpg
