'96 Seadoo XP Limited/Rec boat
Selling 1996 seadoo xp runs great mods include:
- Full U.M.I sterring and button holders and throttle
- rossier exhaust
- micro touch rev limiter
- twist head 180lbs per cylinder
- sponsons
- Group K true 40mm carbs
$2,500 O.B.O
(920) 242-4132 Josh
