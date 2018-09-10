Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '96 Seadoo XP Limited/Rec boat #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Wisconsin Age 31 Posts 19 '96 Seadoo XP Limited/Rec boat Selling 1996 seadoo xp runs great mods include:



- Full U.M.I sterring and button holders and throttle

- rossier exhaust

- micro touch rev limiter

- twist head 180lbs per cylinder

- sponsons

- Group K true 40mm carbs



$2,500 O.B.O



(920) 242-4132 Josh Attached Images 20180922_103318.jpg (2.66 MB, 1 views)

