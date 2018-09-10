 '96 Seadoo XP Limited/Rec boat
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 04:50 PM #1
    Junk#52
    Junk#52 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    31
    Posts
    19

    '96 Seadoo XP Limited/Rec boat

    Selling 1996 seadoo xp runs great mods include:

    - Full U.M.I sterring and button holders and throttle
    - rossier exhaust
    - micro touch rev limiter
    - twist head 180lbs per cylinder
    - sponsons
    - Group K true 40mm carbs

    $2,500 O.B.O

    (920) 242-4132 Josh
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 