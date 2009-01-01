Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 dual cooling thread #1243 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 27 Posts 64 X2 dual cooling thread #1243 Hey guys!

I know there are a lot of threads about this but all seem dead and non at least to my knowlage cover what im thinking.

After thinking on all of the many alternatives to dual cooling out there, I was thinking on you to streamline the plumbing and eliminate Ys and Ts. Ill atach a pic of what I have in mind and would love some input! I am suspecting I will need flow control somewhere but I dont really know where or how

So water line from pump 1 goes to WC manifold, into engine and one of the WC head outlets goes to stinger, the other to pisser.

water line from pump 2 goes to WC head pipe front connection, then out the back to pisser.

So parallel cooling with only 2 pissers and no ts or ys! Flushing is acheved by injecting water through pissers...

Thanks!



BRdual cooling x2.png 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

Nothing wrong w that setup

