Hey guys!
I know there are a lot of threads about this but all seem dead and non at least to my knowlage cover what im thinking.
After thinking on all of the many alternatives to dual cooling out there, I was thinking on you to streamline the plumbing and eliminate Ys and Ts. Ill atach a pic of what I have in mind and would love some input! I am suspecting I will need flow control somewhere but I dont really know where or how
So water line from pump 1 goes to WC manifold, into engine and one of the WC head outlets goes to stinger, the other to pisser.
water line from pump 2 goes to WC head pipe front connection, then out the back to pisser.
So parallel cooling with only 2 pissers and no ts or ys! Flushing is acheved by injecting water through pissers...
Thanks!
BRdual cooling x2.png