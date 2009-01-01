 X2 dual cooling thread #1243
  Today, 04:06 PM #1
    ROTZINGER
    ROTZINGER is offline
    PWCToday Regular ROTZINGER's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Cancun, Mexico
    Age
    27
    Posts
    64

    X2 dual cooling thread #1243

    Hey guys!
    I know there are a lot of threads about this but all seem dead and non at least to my knowlage cover what im thinking.
    After thinking on all of the many alternatives to dual cooling out there, I was thinking on you to streamline the plumbing and eliminate Ys and Ts. Ill atach a pic of what I have in mind and would love some input! I am suspecting I will need flow control somewhere but I dont really know where or how
    So water line from pump 1 goes to WC manifold, into engine and one of the WC head outlets goes to stinger, the other to pisser.
    water line from pump 2 goes to WC head pipe front connection, then out the back to pisser.
    So parallel cooling with only 2 pissers and no ts or ys! Flushing is acheved by injecting water through pissers...
    Thanks!

    BRdual cooling x2.png
    91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped
    92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker
    99 yamaha 750 (left it on the beach, some a-hole stole my engine)
  Today, 04:09 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    29,945

    Re: X2 dual cooling thread #1243

    Nothing wrong w that setup
