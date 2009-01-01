Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 big pin in Sport Cruiser, exhaust help needed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location grand rapids, mi Age 32 Posts 119 750 big pin in Sport Cruiser, exhaust help needed I am trying to get a green/big pin 750 engine going in a Sport Cruiser... I previously had small pin installed but blew it up. Trying to sort out the exhaust and need some help. I just purchased a green 750 exhaust manifold on ebay and when I got it home realized the opening to the head tube is oval vs circle (unlike my previous setup). It also has 4 bolt holes to hold head tube to manifold. I blended whatever silver 650 and small pin 750 parts I had with previous build to make this all work, but now am wondering how to do this with the big pin.



Does anyone run oval manifold with circular headtube opening? Seems it would burn up the gasket.



Is a 750 oval headtube going to work in sport cruiser? Any other insights ?



Does big pin manifold bolt to jug using studs or do I run long bolts ?



Any help appreciated. On the hunt for whatever part(s) i may need too, so if you have the answers and the parts, you get to make a sale. - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.

- '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.

- '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop

- '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock

- '89 Wetbike 60 hp

