1995 gti 787 running problem Hi guys, this the first time I am posting. I need some help!



I recently bought gti (787) motor. It was sitting for 10 years. I replaced all fuel lines, rebuilt carbs, selector switch, cleaned gas tank, ignition coil and repaired leak on exhaust manifold. Compression 130 on both cyl.



I took the ski out for a half a day, on the way back to the dock the exhaust bellows going to the rear box split/broke, I ran the ski with an open exhaust for 15-20 min till it stopped running. Now the ski will start but not stay running. I rechecked compression, still at 130 each cyl. What damage could this have caused? What should I be looking at?

