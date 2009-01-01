Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jetworks 6 mil engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Brentwood ca Posts 98 Jetworks 6 mil engine I have a jet works ported engine.



6 mil RAD stroker crank

1.5 over bore On 61x cylinder

62t cases mildly ported

New prox pistons

New rings, new wrist pin bearings

New outer bearings and seals.

Recessed domes,

Used oem starter and bendix

Thrust girdle kit



Engine will come assembled with everything needed except for ada head shell. This motor has has a flywheel let go and it did do some damage to the crank nose and cases. Case damage is minimal. Crank nose has been repaired by a professional and has been ran as is.



1500 obo





text for pics, if serious. Or trade for stock stroke enginetext for pics, if serious. 925-382-8920 Last edited by Jstafford53; Today at 09:12 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules