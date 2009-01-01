 Jetworks 6 mil engine
    Jstafford53
    Jetworks 6 mil engine

    I have a jet works ported engine.

    6 mil RAD stroker crank
    1.5 over bore On 61x cylinder
    62t cases mildly ported
    New prox pistons
    New rings, new wrist pin bearings
    New outer bearings and seals.
    Recessed domes,
    Used oem starter and bendix
    Thrust girdle kit

    Engine will come assembled with everything needed except for ada head shell. This motor has has a flywheel let go and it did do some damage to the crank nose and cases. Case damage is minimal. Crank nose has been repaired by a professional and has been ran as is.

    1500 obo
    Or trade for stock stroke engine

    text for pics, if serious. 925-382-8920
