Jetworks 6 mil engine
I have a jet works ported engine.
6 mil RAD stroker crank
1.5 over bore On 61x cylinder
62t cases mildly ported
New prox pistons
New rings, new wrist pin bearings
New outer bearings and seals.
Recessed domes,
Used oem starter and bendix
Thrust girdle kit
Engine will come assembled with everything needed except for ada head shell. This motor has has a flywheel let go and it did do some damage to the crank nose and cases. Case damage is minimal. Crank nose has been repaired by a professional and has been ran as is.
1500 obo
Or trade for stock stroke engine
text for pics, if serious. 925-382-8920
