Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 Kawasaki XIR... To Restore or No? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 15 1994 Kawasaki XIR... To Restore or No? Picked up this XIR for 70 bucks wanting the engine for the X-2. Did some research and found out how rare the XIR is. Now I'm wondering if I should restore it. All of the damage appears to be cosmetic from sitting in the TX sun for who knows how many years. No structural damage. I pulled the engine for a rebuild, internally its in great shape!



So definitely a great deal for the engine alone. Should I bring this thing back to life. The only part not there is the latch the seat connects to. The seat is trashed, and the electrics are pry not great. What do you guys think?





20200208_212022.jpg 20200206_174821.jpgScreenshot_2020-02-08-22-00-48.png

