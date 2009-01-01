I was posting pictures pretty regularly over the last few weeks by clicking the check box at the bottom right corner of an existing picture and hitting done. Now the site is insisting that I drag and drop the photos I want to post but, it will not allow me to drag and drop any photos. I am using an Android cell phone. Also, some of my pictures have turned into question marks and I cannot see what the photo originally was. I finally tried starting a thread in individual builds but can't get any pictures posted. Any help would be greatly appreciated.