750sx engine repair or swap?
Hey guys,
Im helping a friend get his 1993 750sx ready for the season. He had bad compression in the front cylinder and after disassembling it looks pretty bad. Front piston is toast, walls are scored, sleeve is chipped at the bottom, and the connecting rod is very loose (making me thing the bearing is gone and crank may be bad now).
Im staring to think it may be cheaper to find a new or used engine instead of doing a rebuild since the sleeves and crank are questionable now? What do you guys think?
0539A975-75DF-482A-AC57-0726AEF931B8.jpeg
B77FD525-7D35-42BA-ADF3-75D9E1C0066A.jpeg
2CE99B9D-8E5C-476E-90AC-95E9A3016824.jpeg
