Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Eckler resto-mod #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 21 96 Eckler resto-mod My plan is to set this little Jewel up for chasing kingfish and harassing schools of pogies along the beach here in Northeast Florida. Some of the issues it had when I got it wer that the wearing was swelled up a little bit finding the impeller, the gas lines were a mess, the deck drains were shot, the drain plugs on the back of the whole were shot, the fuel filler cap wouldn't even close all the way from so much corrosion, the fuel tank straps for broken and the bottom of the hole had been beat up pretty bad.

I plan on installing a larger fuel tank, several flush mount rod holders, a new and larger windscreen, a combination GPS fish finder head unit and a VHF radio. I'm hoping to modify the seat into a narrow and taller Fish Box instead of mounting a cooler on a rack to the rear. I also plan to install hatches at the rear deck in order to make access to the bilge easier. All the factory fittings are being replaced with Chrome plated brass with all new hoses and clamps throughout. At this point I have it stripped down to a bare Hull and am doing gel coat work. I may upgrade to a 701 later on down the road but for now I'm leaving the 650 as is.



