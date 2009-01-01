 951 Di overheating.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:07 PM #1
    daget24
    daget24 is online now
    Frequent Poster daget24's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    santa barbara
    Age
    28
    Posts
    228

    951 Di overheating.

    Hey guys I just rencently picked up 2 951 dis with a trailer for $700 they both start right up, have 137 hours, and 135psi in each cylinder. Anyway. The RX Di isnt cooling/ no water out of the pisser while in the water. When it is on the hose it seems like everything is cooling except for the head.

    I removed the fuel injection system, the high temp sensor and the elbow at the back of the head. I cleared out some obstruction that was in the elbow going out of the top of the head and expected it to work after that, however. It did not work after that.

    when it is on the hose water comes out of every Orifice on the ski, except for the one in the pump itself. I took the pump apart looking for obstruction and I can find none. It seemed like water isnt flowing through the head, which is where the water comes in through when it is in the water? I dont see any water coming out near the Venturi when it is on the hose.

    I attached a picture of the cooling inlet line where it meets the water box line, it is completely dry when running on the hose.

    Attached Images Attached Images
    1 2014 seadoo GTR
    1 1996 seadoo gsx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 