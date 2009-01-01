Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 Di overheating. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 28 Posts 228 951 Di overheating. Hey guys I just rencently picked up 2 951 dis with a trailer for $700 they both start right up, have 137 hours, and 135psi in each cylinder. Anyway. The RX Di isnt cooling/ no water out of the pisser while in the water. When it is on the hose it seems like everything is cooling except for the head.



I removed the fuel injection system, the high temp sensor and the elbow at the back of the head. I cleared out some obstruction that was in the elbow going out of the top of the head and expected it to work after that, however. It did not work after that.



when it is on the hose water comes out of every Orifice on the ski, except for the one in the pump itself. I took the pump apart looking for obstruction and I can find none. It seemed like water isnt flowing through the head, which is where the water comes in through when it is in the water? I dont see any water coming out near the Venturi when it is on the hose.



I attached a picture of the cooling inlet line where it meets the water box line, it is completely dry when running on the hose.



Attached Images 4F963143-E20E-4C7C-B2C2-FB3B004DB235.jpeg (115.9 KB, 3 views)

