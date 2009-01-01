Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: light modded X2 Runs for 5 minutes and dies, possible to much water in exhaust ? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2002 Location Kanchanaburi, Thailand Age 57 Posts 183 light modded X2 Runs for 5 minutes and dies, possible to much water in exhaust ? Have a 650 X2, with ADA head, ( 180 psi), and a 44 Mikuni carb. Stock water box has been drilled out, and did the stock exhaust mod. Starts, and runs great for about 5 minutes, than slowly dies, toward the end throttle is wide open, and just idles, than dies. Will not restart, On land, fires right up. On the exhaust mod, there is a lot of water spraying out the pisser, which makes me believe the exhaust is filling up with water ? Or maybe a fuel issue. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location PA Posts 73 Re: light modded X2 Runs for 5 minutes and dies, possible to much water in exhaust ? Saw this on FB, everybody pretty much hit what you should be checking.



However, I had similar problems before and it was the outlet pumping exhaust into it when it was in the water. The pressure from water forced it back into the hull because the way the elbow/hull/outlet sandwich was leaking. No water intrusion just exhaust. No signs of it until I got it apart the you could see exactly where it was going past the sealant. It was really bad in long no-wake zones.



Re-siliconed the outlet assembly and no more problems. Last edited by bisonjr; Today at 10:57 AM . #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 9,069 Re: light modded X2 Runs for 5 minutes and dies, possible to much water in exhaust ? I wonder if it is a heat related spark issue, and you are dropping a cyl?



Get it warm, and do a compression test, and spark test (With spark testers). This should tell you. I like to run machines strapped down on the trailer at dusk with the hood off so I can easily see the spark testers. You will see it loose, and or go to weak spark easily.



Have you tried introducing more fuel when it starts running poorly? (IE pull choke and or pump primer). Trying this will eliminate a fuel related issue.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitenew parts / products / services www.watcon.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sloan_william@msn.com Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules