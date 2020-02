Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newbie question about sizes carburetor vs HP for 800 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location montreal,quebec Age 42 Posts 1,038 Newbie question about sizes carburetor vs HP for 800 everyone is telling me that a big horsepower upgrade is found in taking the stock 38 carb off and going bigger...What should i do? 38mm or bored to 40 mm or 44mm....pros and cons...



It,s about my limited mod 800 (rossier pipe/head mod/ flame arrestor/primer kit)

just for rider and fun!

i am not pro racer!





thank you Rossier pipe

7250 rpm



nozzle r&d 87/85 mm

Solas concord 15/23 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules