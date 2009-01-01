Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Question about 787 rave valves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 20 Posts 32 Question about 787 rave valves One of my rave valves on my 96 gsx 787 was missing the metal spring "o-ring" around the bellow from the last owner, and is leaking a bit of oil, I can't for the life of my find parts in Canada and I'm not paying 50$ per side to do bellows from the states, was wondering if anybody knows or found out if the 787 raves are the same as any model skidoo snow machine engine ? Alot easier to find sled parts online around here then PwC stuff #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,981 Re: Question about 787 rave valves Google the part number and it will usually tell you what it fits



1999 MX Z X 400 LC

1999 Summit 600

1999 Suumit 700

2000 Formula 500 LC

2000 Formula Deluxe 500 LC

2000 Formula Deluxe 600/700

2000 Formula III 700 R

2000 Formula III 800

2000 Formula Z 600/700

2000 Grand Touring 600

2000 Grand Touring 700

2000 Grand Touring SE

2000 Grand Touring SE Millennium Edition

2000 Mach 1 R

2000 Mach Z

2000 Mach Z R

2000 Mach Z R Millennium Edition

2000 MX Z 500

2000 MX Z 500 SB (black)

2000 MX Z 600 SB

2000 MX Z 700 SB

2000 MX Z 700 SB Millennium Edition

2000 Summit 600/SB

2000 Summit 700

2000 Summit 700 SB

2000 Summit H.M.

2001 Formula Deluxe 500/600/700

2001 Grand Touring 500/600/700

2001 MX Z 500/600/700

2001 Skandic 500F/600

2002 Grand Touring 500/600/700/800

2002 Legend 500/600/700/800

2002 MX Z 500/600/700/800

2002 Skandic 500/600

2003 Grand Touring 500/600/700

2003 Legend 500/600/700

2003 MX Z 500/600/600 HO/700/800

2003 Summit 600 HO/700/800 HO

1999-2000 MX Z 600

1999-2000 MX Z 700

2001-2002 Summit 600/700/800 Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:47 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 20 Posts 32 Re: Question about 787 rave valves Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by Google the part number and it will usually tell you what it fits



2001-2002 Summit 600/700/800 Last edited by Valleyrider705; Today at 06:52 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,981 Re: Question about 787 rave valves When I googled the part number thats what came up, pick one Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool ! #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 20 Posts 32 Re: Question about 787 rave valves Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer Originally Posted by When I googled the part number thats what came up, pick one #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 35 Re: Question about 787 rave valves Originally Posted by Valleyrider705 Originally Posted by What number did you look up ? When I looked up the OEM bellow number only links to seadoo parts come up Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules