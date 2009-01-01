|
Question about 787 rave valves
One of my rave valves on my 96 gsx 787 was missing the metal spring "o-ring" around the bellow from the last owner, and is leaking a bit of oil, I can't for the life of my find parts in Canada and I'm not paying 50$ per side to do bellows from the states, was wondering if anybody knows or found out if the 787 raves are the same as any model skidoo snow machine engine ? Alot easier to find sled parts online around here then PwC stuff
Re: Question about 787 rave valves
Google the part number and it will usually tell you what it fits
1999 MX Z X 400 LC
1999 Summit 600
1999 Suumit 700
2000 Formula 500 LC
2000 Formula Deluxe 500 LC
2000 Formula Deluxe 600/700
2000 Formula III 700 R
2000 Formula III 800
2000 Formula Z 600/700
2000 Grand Touring 600
2000 Grand Touring 700
2000 Grand Touring SE
2000 Grand Touring SE Millennium Edition
2000 Mach 1 R
2000 Mach Z
2000 Mach Z R
2000 Mach Z R Millennium Edition
2000 MX Z 500
2000 MX Z 500 SB (black)
2000 MX Z 600 SB
2000 MX Z 700 SB
2000 MX Z 700 SB Millennium Edition
2000 Summit 600/SB
2000 Summit 700
2000 Summit 700 SB
2000 Summit H.M.
2001 Formula Deluxe 500/600/700
2001 Grand Touring 500/600/700
2001 MX Z 500/600/700
2001 Skandic 500F/600
2002 Grand Touring 500/600/700/800
2002 Legend 500/600/700/800
2002 MX Z 500/600/700/800
2002 Skandic 500/600
2003 Grand Touring 500/600/700
2003 Legend 500/600/700
2003 MX Z 500/600/600 HO/700/800
2003 Summit 600 HO/700/800 HO
1999-2000 MX Z 600
1999-2000 MX Z 700
2001-2002 Summit 600/700/800
Re: Question about 787 rave valves
Only brings up seadoo parts, guessing they use different numbers across the BRP platforms
Last edited by Valleyrider705; Today at 06:52 PM.
Re: Question about 787 rave valves
When I googled the part number thats what came up, pick one
Re: Question about 787 rave valves
What number did you look up ? When I looked up the OEM bellow number only links to seadoo parts come up
Re: Question about 787 rave valves
try Winners Circle in Markham if you want aftermarket parts
