 Question about 787 rave valves
  1. Today, 06:35 PM #1
    Valleyrider705
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    20
    Posts
    32

    Question about 787 rave valves

    One of my rave valves on my 96 gsx 787 was missing the metal spring "o-ring" around the bellow from the last owner, and is leaking a bit of oil, I can't for the life of my find parts in Canada and I'm not paying 50$ per side to do bellows from the states, was wondering if anybody knows or found out if the 787 raves are the same as any model skidoo snow machine engine ? Alot easier to find sled parts online around here then PwC stuff
  2. Today, 06:43 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,981

    Re: Question about 787 rave valves

    Google the part number and it will usually tell you what it fits

    1999 MX Z X 400 LC
    1999 Summit 600
    1999 Suumit 700
    2000 Formula 500 LC
    2000 Formula Deluxe 500 LC
    2000 Formula Deluxe 600/700
    2000 Formula III 700 R
    2000 Formula III 800
    2000 Formula Z 600/700
    2000 Grand Touring 600
    2000 Grand Touring 700
    2000 Grand Touring SE
    2000 Grand Touring SE Millennium Edition
    2000 Mach 1 R
    2000 Mach Z
    2000 Mach Z R
    2000 Mach Z R Millennium Edition
    2000 MX Z 500
    2000 MX Z 500 SB (black)
    2000 MX Z 600 SB
    2000 MX Z 700 SB
    2000 MX Z 700 SB Millennium Edition
    2000 Summit 600/SB
    2000 Summit 700
    2000 Summit 700 SB
    2000 Summit H.M.
    2001 Formula Deluxe 500/600/700
    2001 Grand Touring 500/600/700
    2001 MX Z 500/600/700
    2001 Skandic 500F/600
    2002 Grand Touring 500/600/700/800
    2002 Legend 500/600/700/800
    2002 MX Z 500/600/700/800
    2002 Skandic 500/600
    2003 Grand Touring 500/600/700
    2003 Legend 500/600/700
    2003 MX Z 500/600/600 HO/700/800
    2003 Summit 600 HO/700/800 HO
    1999-2000 MX Z 600
    1999-2000 MX Z 700
    2001-2002 Summit 600/700/800
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
  3. Today, 06:51 PM #3
    Valleyrider705
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    20
    Posts
    32

    Re: Question about 787 rave valves

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    Google the part number and it will usually tell you what it fits

    2001-2002 Summit 600/700/800
    Only brings up seadoo parts, guessing they use different numbers across the BRP platforms
  4. Today, 06:54 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,981

    Re: Question about 787 rave valves

    When I googled the part number thats what came up, pick one
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
  5. Today, 07:05 PM #5
    Valleyrider705
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    20
    Posts
    32

    Re: Question about 787 rave valves

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    When I googled the part number thats what came up, pick one
    What number did you look up ? When I looked up the OEM bellow number only links to seadoo parts come up
  6. Today, 07:59 PM #6
    CALJET
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Ontario,Canada
    Posts
    35

    Re: Question about 787 rave valves

    Quote Originally Posted by Valleyrider705 View Post
    What number did you look up ? When I looked up the OEM bellow number only links to seadoo parts come up
    try Winners Circle in Markham if you want aftermarket parts
