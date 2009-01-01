 Pjs ex 2500 half stainless chamber and cone
    Pjs ex 2500 half stainless chamber and cone

    Not sure if factory pipe or this one makes more power , which l think it's pjs about 3 4 hp more than FP
    And sounds much better , sounds like a kx 500 with the hood off

    This does not include the exhaust manifold
    150$ shipped and l now have PayPal.
    Re: Pjs ex 2500 half stainless chamber and cone

    http://s628.photobucket.com/user/blr...Pipe3.jpg.html
