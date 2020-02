Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2020 GTX Sea Doo 230 Learning Key D.E.S.S. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Alabama Posts 18 2020 GTX Sea Doo 230 Learning Key D.E.S.S. Last year I bought a new 2019 RXT 300 and it came with two keys, one a "learning key" and the other the normal key.



We just bought a new 2020 Sea Doo GTX 230 and after we got it home there was only the "normal" key. I called the dealership and was told Sea Doos no longer come with a "learning key". It is mentioned in the 2020 owner's manual so I question this. Is the dealership telling the the truth?



Thanks for any response :O) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules