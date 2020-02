Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 900 stx with non cv carbs idling issues #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location on the water Posts 1,151 99 900 stx with non cv carbs idling issues Got a 99 stx 900 with the older non cv carbs. I put the older manifold on also. The carbs I have also have accel pumps on them and I canít seem to get them to idle right and it seems to always run rich but out of the water it seems to want to run away. Any help is appreciated as Iím not real familiar with theses carbs.





