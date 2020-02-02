1997 Yamaha GP760 Waverunner Runs but is very weathered No paperwork or trailer Complete 65V dual carb 760cc motor with perfect compression Bring that Superjet or Waveblaster back to life! Located in Northern California
$600
2005 Yamaha GP 1300R
Where are you located? Interested in possibly picking up this weekend.
Sent from my SM-G975U using Tapatalk
ski is in Concord Ca 94520
Last edited by UltraNutz; Today at 03:16 PM.
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Forum Rules