 1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal
  Today, 02:34 PM
    UltraNutz
    1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal

    1997 Yamaha GP760 Waverunner Runs but is very weathered No paperwork or trailer Complete 65V dual carb 760cc motor with perfect compression Bring that Superjet or Waveblaster back to life! Located in Northern California
    $600
    2005 Yamaha GP 1300R
  Today, 03:06 PM
    zyxwvu44
    Re: 1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal

    Where are you located? Interested in possibly picking up this weekend.

  Today, 03:15 PM
    UltraNutz
    Re: 1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal

    ski is in Concord Ca 94520
    2005 Yamaha GP 1300R
