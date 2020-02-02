Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location South of Heaven Age 47 Posts 265 1997 Yamaha GP760 $600 Nor Cal 1997 Yamaha GP760 Waverunner Runs but is very weathered No paperwork or trailer Complete 65V dual carb 760cc motor with perfect compression Bring that Superjet or Waveblaster back to life! Located in Northern California

$600 Attached Images 20200203_125340.jpg (2.50 MB, 4 views)

20200203_125340.jpg (2.50 MB, 4 views) 20200203_125349.jpg (2.38 MB, 4 views)

20200203_125349.jpg (2.38 MB, 4 views) 20200203_125357.jpg (2.53 MB, 4 views)

20200203_125357.jpg (2.53 MB, 4 views) 20200202_142656.jpg (2.77 MB, 4 views)

Where are you located? Interested in possibly picking up this weekend.



