What are the differences between the 300js and 300sx as far as rid8ng characteristics go? Looking to get something for the kids. Really ? That much ? I should've taken up swimming

I never liked the 300 especially the SX. I was always partial to the JS550. I know that doesn't help define the handling of the two. Can you get the kids a JS550 and as they get older they can mod and grow with it. If you are worried about the speed as they are currently too little there is an adjustment on the JS550 stock throttle that limits top speed to however fast or slow you want it to go.

