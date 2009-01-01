 Yamaha, kawasaki specs.
  Yesterday, 11:55 PM
    pacificmariner
    Yamaha, kawasaki specs.

    Anyone have a link to older Yamaha, Kawasaki water craft spec. chart Something that will show top speed, fuel tank capacity, storage space size, cruising range, etc.? Thanks in advance.
  Today, 12:08 AM
    CALJET
    Re: Yamaha, kawasaki specs.

    https://www.nadaguides.com/Boats/Personal-Watercraft
