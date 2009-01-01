|
|
-
Stx1100 oil line blockage help
Installing a Rebuilt engine. Checking carbs out I blew thru the oil lines into the carb. The back carb Had no restriction and I could blow easily thru it even with carb fully assembled. The other 2 carbs I could not blow thru even after opening up and removing diaphragm. Which is normal?
The back carb had lots of oil inside and the the piston had burned causing the rebuild.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Stx1100 oil line blockage help
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- Stxray
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules