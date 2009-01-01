 Stx1100 oil line blockage help
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:24 PM #1
    Stxray
    Stxray is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    4

    Stx1100 oil line blockage help

    Installing a Rebuilt engine. Checking carbs out I blew thru the oil lines into the carb. The back carb Had no restriction and I could blow easily thru it even with carb fully assembled. The other 2 carbs I could not blow thru even after opening up and removing diaphragm. Which is normal?

    The back carb had lots of oil inside and the the piston had burned causing the rebuild.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:24 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,891

    Re: Stx1100 oil line blockage help

    Go premix
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)

  1. Stxray

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 