I have a 95 raider 1100, currently with stock 38's and am considering stepping up to 44's. I know what manifold/plate I need, but have a question about the carbs themselves. I have a mikuni high volume pump (output is substantial enough for 3 44's according to group k) which I want to use rather than the sbn internal pumps which would also require additional pulse line fittings. I know there are pump block off plates available, but it seems as though the set up for them is different from what I'm used to with the 38's. The 44's appear to have 1 in and 1 return, as opposed to the in, through to next carb, and return line on the 38's. What would the recommended set up be for using the remote fuel pump? Do I use the dual outputs, having one line each go to the # 2 & 3 carb then have the return line from them T into one line going into the #1 carb? Do I simply block off one output as was done with the 38 and run into the #3 then from 3 to 2, etc? What do you guys recommend?

