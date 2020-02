Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 GSX front storage compartment dimensions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location MI Age 24 Posts 15 96 GSX front storage compartment dimensions Hey Guys,



Hope you are all getting through the winter woes.



Ive got a project in mind for the front storage compartment in my GSX but its currently in storage 3 states away.



So does anyone have their GSX sitting in the garage they can grab the storage compartment dimensions on for me?



Pics of the dimensions I need in red lines.

s-l640.jpgs-l1600.jpg

Thanks in Advance!



