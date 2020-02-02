Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Mach 5 Sea Couch build #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,959 Mach 5 Sea Couch build I have had this for years, it always got pushed to the back of the stack of things to do, a couple of years ago I moved back to my hometown. The only lake close is very small and the Seadoo supercharged 4tecs are extreme overkill, I can't even begin to open them up on this tiny lake.



So the decision was made to sell both of them and fix the Sea Couch, this is the build thread. The plan is to gut my XI and use the engine in this build, there are many parts and pieces I have collected over the years going on this ski, Ideas that I have kicked around and some I have stolen from other peoples builds.



The Photo below is the starting point, it dirty , nasty and rough, just the way I like em. I have no idea why the photos are sideways , it is something this website did when I downloaded them.

IMG_20200202_071221 (1).jpg (984.7 KB, 2 views)

All washed up and the fun begins, I am starting off by fixing the hood latch , mine is missing and the stock setup never worked anyway so I replaced it with an SS setup. The hole was enlarged and moved farther backwards, then I drilled for the screw holes by marking them with red axle grease .

I cheated a bit and found a piece of stainless bracket with the right angles already made into it, I cut the latch out and mounted it up with screws.It is setup where you have to give it a slight bump to lock it so it will seal up tight. I am going to have to go back in later and do some reinforcing of the latch area and make the hole for the latch smaller.



IMG_20200202_130521 (1).jpg (859.0 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20200202_130521 (1).jpg (859.0 KB, 3 views) IMG_20200202_130534 (2).jpg (826.9 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20200202_130534 (2).jpg (826.9 KB, 3 views) IMG_20200202_130551 (1).jpg (560.0 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20200202_130551 (1).jpg (560.0 KB, 3 views) IMG_20200202_130617 (1).jpg (500.2 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20200202_130617 (1).jpg (500.2 KB, 3 views) IMG_20200202_130633.jpg (662.0 KB, 3 views)

IMG_20200202_130633.jpg (662.0 KB, 3 views)

Next on my to do list storage, the stock ski basically doesn't have any, a ZXI storage compartment in the front solves some of that, but as always I want more. I cut the rear take out portion of the hull, under it I put in a modified TS storage compartment, I will have to build a lip onto it at the front and find some way to secure it.

I am thinking either panex screws or Mcmaster Carr has some black acetate 1/4 turn fasteners that might work also.



IMG_20200202_130816.jpg (701.4 KB, 2 views)

IMG_20200202_130816.jpg (701.4 KB, 2 views)

Next up I need a cooler rack but I came up with a better idea using two STX 1100 rear tow bars, here you can see them mounted up. the front one just barely clears the seat when it is let up but it does clear so it's all good.

Second pic shows the cooler where it will ride , I am turfing that area below the cooler so this works out nicely.



IMG_20200203_140629.jpg (755.6 KB, 1 views)

IMG_20200203_140629.jpg (755.6 KB, 1 views)

Next we move on to the exhaust, I am using an STS 750 exhaust out of a 96 model, this is the exhaust that is similar to a COFFMAN . There are quite a few mods needed to fit it into this hull.



I made a shelf out of 1/4" plywood and a piece of 3/4" ply for the leg to use as a mock up, later this will be either fiberglass or aluminum. The waterbox sits on this and it is bolted in bt two of the exhaust pipe retaining bolts. I will use the stock grommets and collars along with some type of block spacers to mount the exhaust pipe to the hull. For now it's just sitting in there.



Second photo is the aluminum exhaust tube out of an STX 1100, I cut it out of the hull with a sawzall, it had about 1 1/2' of factory death glue on it, I set it on fire with the torch, this does not remove it but it make it soft enough it can be removed with a hammer and a screwdriver given enough time of course.



With the factory glue removed I was able to separate everthing but the cap was still glued onto the tube, it need to be removed and reclocked, so I mounted it in the vice and heated the cap up till it started smoking, then with a large pipe wrench on the cap I was able to remove it.



I ended up cutting off about an inch of the pipe and swapped ends with it to get it to fit properly into the hull. The exhaust hose would not line up however so I cut it in the middle, I will be using a joined for turbo hoses to put it back together, this allows me to reclock the hose and get both the aluminum tube and the waterbox in the correct place and clear the Seadoo fuel tank I will be using.

IMG_20200203_141401.jpg (682.5 KB, 0 views)

Pics of everything mocked up, exhaust pipe and waterbox line up, hopefully I can use a 30 degree silicone hose to connect the pipe and waterbox. The Waterbox is a stock STS 750 box that had the end cap cut off, it was rechambered for reverse flow then the outlet was cut off and relocated to the front, an aluminum plug was welded over the original outlet and the end cap was welded back on.



The stock rear pipe mount will not line up in this hull so it was rotated 180 on the pipe the stainless steel piece was flipped over and reinstalled then a Yamaha fuel tank mount will glue down to the back of the hull to support the rear of the pipe.



There are several places where the pipe hits the hull that had to be relieved and in the back a piece has to be fiberglassed back in after relieving the hull for clearance.

IMG_20200203_141353.jpg (702.8 KB, 0 views)

IMG_20200203_141413.jpg (688.7 KB, 0 views) IMG_20200203_141422.jpg (630.0 KB, 0 views)

IMG_20200203_141422.jpg (630.0 KB, 0 views) IMG_20200203_141429.jpg (742.2 KB, 0 views)

IMG_20200203_141429.jpg (742.2 KB, 0 views)

