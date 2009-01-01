|
2011 Kawasaki Ultra 300 SoCal
2011 Kawasaki Ultra 300.
It has a new rebuilt engine with less than 3 hours of run time.
Upgraded Parts:
-R&D Ecu flash,
-Full TBM steering system,
-R&D ride plate
-R&D intake grate,
-2 fuel tanks (additional 9gal bow area)
-Modified waterbox
Has all the upgraded water routing and engine venting mods performed for added reliability
80hrs total on the digital dash, 3hrs on NEW engine. Comes with the shop stand and no trailer. $6800 OBO
Need to clear some space in garage for another project.1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg
