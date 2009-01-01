Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2011 Kawasaki Ultra 300 SoCal #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 443 2011 Kawasaki Ultra 300 SoCal 2011 Kawasaki Ultra 300.









It has a new rebuilt engine with less than 3 hours of run time.



Upgraded Parts:



-R&D Ecu flash,



-Full TBM steering system,



-R&D ride plate



-R&D intake grate,



-2 fuel tanks (additional 9gal bow area)



-Modified waterbox









Has all the upgraded water routing and engine venting mods performed for added reliability









80hrs total on the digital dash, 3hrs on NEW engine. Comes with the shop stand and no trailer. $6800 OBO



Need to clear some space in garage for another project. 1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules