1995 Yamaha Wave Venture No Start (But it does...)

Evening everyone,



I've got a doosy for ya, I'll tell ya right off the bat, I think I need a new Start/Stop switch...



So I've been refabbing my old ski to more modern colors. I got back from thanksgiving vacation with em and found I have a seal issue... hence the reason I'm repaintin her... since I gotta take off all the trim I figured, screw it, she's gettin a paint job. So anyway, on to my issue.



I start up my skis once every 2 weeks for a few minutes just to keep the oil active. Last time I tried to start the old yama I got no crank, hell, I had no click of any kind whatsoever. I had an issue about two years ago with my starter relay and I replaced it. So I started from there. (fyi, the starter only has 30-40 hours on it, was just replaced last summer) Took apart the electrical box and crossed the bolts... She started right up! So then I was thinkin, maybe it's the C.D.I. unit! (Probably the most expensive item in that box). But after researching I found that the C.D.I. being bad would not cause the engine not to turn over (or the relay to not click at all). So then I focused on the start/stop switch. Here's what I found.



(had some help from my daughter since this one's hers. lol) With the start/stop box apart the kill switch was in the ON position. Crossed bolts again, started right up. Had her hit the stop button and it stops as it's supposed to. Crossed the bolts again and then had her hit the lanyard E-Stop button (as if the lanyard got removed)... it killed the engine (as it was supposed to).



Is it possible that just the start switch went bad??? Seems kinda odd. Looking at the diagram it looks like I can replace JUST the start switch but physically being in that box there appears to be no way to easily replace just one switch. https://www.partzilla.com/catalog/ya...00t/steering-1



Does anyone else think it could be anything else? The reason I'm comin here is because I tried crossing the brown and white as well as the brown and red from the harness and still didnt get anything. I'm guessing I needed to connect two cables and tap one other cable to engage the starter but I just don't know which other cable to connect... (and I really don't feel like potentially fryin something. lol)

