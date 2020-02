Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What carb is this??? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 27 Posts 246 What carb is this??? What carb is this?

It's on a WR650D, but only ones I've seen have been squared at the diaphragm, this one is round.

20200202_182307.jpg

20200202_182321.jpg

20200202_182321.jpg

20200202_182330.jpg Last edited by joshuabbrown; Today at 01:30 PM . Anyone in South GA, (Vidalia) lets ride.



The Fleet:

1990 650sx (minty fresh)

1991 650sx all the aftermarket bolt on stuff

1990 TS (The water moped)

1986 JS550

1991 Square Nose 650 SJ

90something Blaster 2

Somehow they all run, for now. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules