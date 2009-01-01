 Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:52 AM #1
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    95

    Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out.

    Up for sale I have a xft pole that is 36 inches from pivot to pivot. The chin pad needs some work from over tightening but the pole its self is In good shape with no cracks. Just some scuffs from wear and tear. asking 400$
    can add bars and steering for 50 bucks


    also have what I was told were a super early super rare version of bucks shot carbs they are 44s and come with good rebuild kits, no jetting 300$

    also have a good complete msd enhancer in ebox with stator and water proof disconnect for 400

    And a lightened 62t flywheel for 120


    pm or text 925-382-8920
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:53 AM #2
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    95

    Re: Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out.

    0AFDD492-3096-464F-8870-6C443FCCD540.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:53 AM #3
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    95

    Re: Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out.

    87A877F3-683B-4F06-9A4F-65226BE9BA69.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 