Up for sale I have a xft pole that is 36 inches from pivot to pivot. The chin pad needs some work from over tightening but the pole its self is In good shape with no cracks. Just some scuffs from wear and tear. asking 400$
can add bars and steering for 50 bucks
also have what I was told were a super early super rare version of bucks shot carbs they are 44s and come with good rebuild kits, no jetting 300$
also have a good complete msd enhancer in ebox with stator and water proof disconnect for 400