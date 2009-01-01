Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Brentwood ca Posts 95 Xft pole, early buckshot carbs, other am part out. Up for sale I have a xft pole that is 36 inches from pivot to pivot. The chin pad needs some work from over tightening but the pole its self is In good shape with no cracks. Just some scuffs from wear and tear. asking 400$

can add bars and steering for 50 bucks





also have what I was told were a super early super rare version of bucks shot carbs they are 44s and come with good rebuild kits, no jetting 300$



also have a good complete msd enhancer in ebox with stator and water proof disconnect for 400



And a lightened 62t flywheel for 120





pm or text 925-382-8920

