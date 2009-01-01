 Complete 750 big pin for sale or trade
    For sale or trade towards an 1100 motor. This is a running complete set up I currently have in my x2. New top end last summer. Compression is even at 130 a hole with a cheap gauge at about 4500ft elevation. Motor was from an xi sitdown so its the #29 cylinder and dual carb keheins. B stamp head. Stock pipe mod done as well(although the stinger water fitting wasnt added). Its running the 86 650 electronics so no rev limiter and it has a lightened flywheel. I can provide video of it running or any other pictures. Buyer will get the motor, carbs, electronics, exhaust, and water box. $850 shipped plus pp fees if not gifted.
