Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Complete 750 big pin for sale or trade #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2016 Location New Mexico Age 31 Posts 184 Complete 750 big pin for sale or trade For sale or trade towards an 1100 motor. This is a running complete set up I currently have in my x2. New top end last summer. Compression is even at 130 a hole with a cheap gauge at about 4500ft elevation. Motor was from an xi sitdown so its the #29 cylinder and dual carb keheins. B stamp head. Stock pipe mod done as well(although the stinger water fitting wasnt added). Its running the 86 650 electronics so no rev limiter and it has a lightened flywheel. I can provide video of it running or any other pictures. Buyer will get the motor, carbs, electronics, exhaust, and water box. $850 shipped plus pp fees if not gifted. Attached Images 7D08722C-28FC-4B78-A3D6-48188587719A.jpeg (2.68 MB, 3 views)

