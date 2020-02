Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: '96 Eckler steering cable source #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 17 '96 Eckler steering cable source Boat uses a lot of yamaha stuff but apparently not the steering cable. Several differences can be seen in the photo's(Eckler is black with heim joints) and I may be able to retrofit the stock WR3 cable but would rather exhaust all my other options first. The Eckler has a threaded sleeve for mounting it through the hull, is twice the diameter, is 4' shorter than the WR3 and uses heim joints. Any help is appreciated. Attached Images 20200202_112734.jpg (2.97 MB, 5 views) Last edited by Mokarran; Today at 01:26 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 17 Re: '96 Eckler steering cable source Trying to add more detailed pics... Attached Images 20200202_114657.jpg (5.26 MB, 4 views) #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 17 Re: '96 Eckler steering cable source Lower cable is the steering cable which is toast. Upper cable is the reverse gate/brake cable. Attached Images 20200116_150959.jpg (5.31 MB, 4 views) Last edited by Mokarran; Today at 01:39 PM . #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,890 Re: '96 Eckler steering cable source Cables usually have part #'s on them.... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules