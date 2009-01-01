 650SX / X2 skat trak impeller 8/16 minty...very little use
  Today, 01:07 PM
    ACP
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    42
    Posts
    607

    650SX / X2 skat trak impeller 8/16 minty...very little use

    Like the title says...I will have pics up on Monday or Tuesday, but can text them until then. $160 shipped to the lower 48. txt: 920-277-4647
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
  Today, 04:23 PM
    ACP
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    42
    Posts
    607

    Re: 650SX / X2 skat trak impeller 8/16 minty...very little use

    Sale pending.
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
  Today, 04:48 PM
    ACP
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    Shiocton, Wisconsin
    Age
    42
    Posts
    607

    Re: 650SX / X2 skat trak impeller 8/16 minty...very little use

    Impeller is sold.
    2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.

    1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.

    1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think

    1987 X2: Rips pretty good and has some 80's flare.
