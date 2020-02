Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual mikuni 38s with a fuel pump each? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2011 Location Cancun, Mexico Age 27 Posts 60 Dual mikuni 38s with a fuel pump each? Hey guys!

I got an old yami rental wave runner with the dual carb 701 engine and with it a crate with 30 partial or complete mikuni 38s, YES 30!!!!!

anyway, I was wondering if any of you has ever installed a fuel pump on each carb instead of both sharing one.... is it doable? will it do anithing? will I have to drill and tap another pulse line on the reed falange or can I share the existing one on piston 1?



Have a great day!



BR 91 kawasaki X2 Hammer92 Hood chopped

92 Kawasaki X2 Stocker

