Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 sp 580 lost power and wont crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Nz Age 42 Posts 1 96 sp 580 lost power and wont crank Hi, im new to this forum thing and new to jetskis , buying my first one last season. Its old but goes well untill today when it decided to stop working.It is a 96 seadoo sp with a 580? engine (im pretty sure).

Anyway, I had been running it for about a half hour (with a few stops & starts) and while out on the water it started losing power and slowly died. When i tried starting it again it would turn over real slow and wouldnt start. I took the seat off and the engine was real hot! hotter than its ever been! Left it for about 5mins and tried starting it again, same thing, turned over real slowly. Stopped and tried again but this time starter would just "clunk" and not turn. I know the starter is strong and the battery is strong but the engine just didnt want to turn. I tried to turn pto wheel (that was piping hot aswell) and managed to turn about half a turn (with some effort) then it came to a halt. turned it back the other way then back again but still didnt want to budge. Any idea on what could have happened would be greatly appreciated and thanks in advance!

