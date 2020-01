Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx/X2 Ocean Pro 42mm Intake Manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2017 Location Yucca Valley, CA Posts 142 650sx/X2 Ocean Pro 42mm Intake Manifold



IMG_3159.jpg IMG_3165.jpg IMG_3160.jpg IMG_3161.jpg I picked this up with plans to use it on my 650 X2 build but ended up going a different route. This is a very clean intake manifold that Iím sure someone could use. Happy to ship to the lower 48 states! $110 + shipping! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

