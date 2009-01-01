Hello i have a 750 with lots of upgrades im running dual cooling on. I got the ski running good now im going through a rebuild. The engine has 3/8 water lines but i have two 1/2 pipes coming through the rear bulkhead.
So the question is do i upgrade the engine to 1/2 lines or just keep the reducers to restrict down to 3/8?
Can't say ive had many overheat problems and i have no real temp numbers. I'm also already running three pissers.
it has a factory pipe
any help or advice would be appreciated.
