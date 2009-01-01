Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual cooling help #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 24 Posts 687 Dual cooling help Hello i have a 750 with lots of upgrades im running dual cooling on. I got the ski running good now im going through a rebuild. The engine has 3/8 water lines but i have two 1/2 pipes coming through the rear bulkhead.

So the question is do i upgrade the engine to 1/2 lines or just keep the reducers to restrict down to 3/8?

Can't say ive had many overheat problems and i have no real temp numbers. I'm also already running three pissers.

it has a factory pipe

any help or advice would be appreciated.

Snapchat-1794388340.jpg

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

Build thread: Awsome '85 550​Conversion '82 550Freestyle '92 750Stock '94 xp 657xStock '95 zxi 900Stock '05 sxr 800Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=426337 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules