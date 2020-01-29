|
fuel cell options
Hello i have a chopped 750 in currently rebuilding and i need a better fuel cell.
Currently i am running a stock 550 tank. Ive had issues with it for awhile from trying to secure it, pickups, and the block off. I need a nice reliable system, i got the ski running great now but this definitely a weak link.
Im not to worried about capacity, whatever i can find to be a good fit.
ive seen Summit Racing has a few small fuel cells i was considering. Just wondering if anyone has any suggestions or advice. what are guys running in the a/m skis?20200129_211246.jpg20200129_211223.jpg20200129_211313.jpg20200129_211350.jpg
Few pics i had to show what im working with
