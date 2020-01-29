Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fuel cell options #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2014 Location Metro Detroit Age 24 Posts 687 fuel cell options Hello i have a chopped 750 in currently rebuilding and i need a better fuel cell.

Currently i am running a stock 550 tank. Ive had issues with it for awhile from trying to secure it, pickups, and the block off. I need a nice reliable system, i got the ski running great now but this definitely a weak link.

Im not to worried about capacity, whatever i can find to be a good fit.

ive seen Summit Racing has a few small fuel cells i was considering. Just wondering if anyone has any suggestions or advice. what are guys running in the a/m skis?20200129_211246.jpg20200129_211223.jpg20200129_211313.jpg20200129_211350.jpg

Few pics i had to show what im working with

​Conversion '82 550

Freestyle '92 750

Stock '94 xp 657x

Stock '95 zxi 900

Stock '05 sxr 800

Build thread: Awsome '85 550​Conversion '82 550Freestyle '92 750Stock '94 xp 657xStock '95 zxi 900Stock '05 sxr 800Build thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=426337 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules