Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F.S. NEW Cover Craft Cover SeaDoo HX #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 9,057 F.S. NEW Cover Craft Cover SeaDoo HX Close out special!!! - I only have a couple of these left. Retail $220, now $130 + ship. Covercraft Ultra Tech Cover for all years Sea Doo HX. Ultra Tech is a high performance fabric that provides protection against UV rays, it is breathable, and fade resistant. All seams are double overlapped, and double stitched. Tie Down loops to secure cover for trailering. (Rope or strap not included) Adjustable heavy duty shock cord sewn around entire hem. Easy to clean. ***NOTE*** this is a special close out price, and NON-RETRNABLE. Please email with questions before ordering. Qtys are limited. Orders will be processed in the order they are received.



https://www.watcon.com/body-hull/covercraft/hx-cover



John

watcon@watcon.com

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



