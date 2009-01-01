 Machine work needed
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:38 PM #1
    big jimwat
    big jimwat is offline
    Frequent Poster big jimwat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    47
    Posts
    284

    Machine work needed

    Anyone know is a good machinist for porting lightening flywheels boring out I take for 550sx
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:51 PM #2
    jobrown
    jobrown is offline
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Little Rock, AR
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1,922

    Re: Machine work needed

    Chris Newmiller, ship him the parts per his instructions, and you will have them back fast and in perfect condition. He has done 3 motors for me, all excellent! He is mcn6 on here, just google his name and pwctoday and see what pops up.
    Last edited by jobrown; Today at 04:52 PM.



    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:05 PM #3
    big jimwat
    big jimwat is offline
    Frequent Poster big jimwat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    47
    Posts
    284

    Re: Machine work needed

    Ok cool, I’ve heard of him, thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 