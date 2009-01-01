|
Machine work needed
Anyone know is a good machinist for porting lightening flywheels boring out I take for 550sx
Re: Machine work needed
Chris Newmiller, ship him the parts per his instructions, and you will have them back fast and in perfect condition. He has done 3 motors for me, all excellent! He is mcn6 on here, just google his name and pwctoday and see what pops up.
Re: Machine work needed
Ok cool, I’ve heard of him, thanks
