Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 50 Posts 62 XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? I picked up a pair that has been sitting for a few years. Rebuilt the carbs and put it a new battery.



It cranks well and has spark not even a sputter. Dripped a bit of gas in the carbs and even a shot of either. Changed the plugs a couple of times too.



Any ideas? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 50 Posts 62 Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? Compression is 160-170 in both holes #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,532 Blog Entries 5 Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? Stop using ether/starting fluid. Horrible for 2 strokes. Use premix fuel as starting fluid. A dribble of gas may not be enough. Give it a gulp of premix and see if it fires. Fuel selector could be clogged. That's a common issue.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 50 Posts 62 Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? Originally Posted by fox river pwc Originally Posted by Stop using ether/starting fluid. Horrible for 2 strokes. Use premix fuel as starting fluid. A dribble of gas may not be enough. Give it a gulp of premix and see if it fires. Fuel selector could be clogged. That's a common issue. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,532 Blog Entries 5 Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? Get a set of these:



https://www.harborfreight.com/In-Lin...ker-63590.html



Just $3.99 each at Harbor Freight.



Your spark may be weak. Laying plugs on the head is not a conclusive test. Really need to check spark under load/compression, with these testers in place.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,532 Blog Entries 5 Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start? Screenshot_20200130-135339_Samsung Internet.jpgScreenshot_20200130-135331_Samsung Internet.jpg



