XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
I picked up a pair that has been sitting for a few years. Rebuilt the carbs and put it a new battery.
It cranks well and has spark not even a sputter. Dripped a bit of gas in the carbs and even a shot of either. Changed the plugs a couple of times too.
Any ideas?
Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
Compression is 160-170 in both holes
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
Stop using ether/starting fluid. Horrible for 2 strokes. Use premix fuel as starting fluid. A dribble of gas may not be enough. Give it a gulp of premix and see if it fires. Fuel selector could be clogged. That's a common issue.
Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
Thanks. I pulled new fuel through with a vacuum pump so I know it flows. In don’t like using starting fluid but wanted to hear at least a sputter or two. Nothing
Originally Posted by fox river pwc
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
Get a set of these:
https://www.harborfreight.com/In-Lin...ker-63590.html
Just $3.99 each at Harbor Freight.
Your spark may be weak. Laying plugs on the head is not a conclusive test. Really need to check spark under load/compression, with these testers in place.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
