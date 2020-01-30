 XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?
  Today, 01:19 PM #1
    SaltyDog251
    PWCToday Regular
    XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    I picked up a pair that has been sitting for a few years. Rebuilt the carbs and put it a new battery.

    It cranks well and has spark not even a sputter. Dripped a bit of gas in the carbs and even a shot of either. Changed the plugs a couple of times too.

    Any ideas?
  Today, 02:21 PM #2
    SaltyDog251
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    Compression is 160-170 in both holes
  Today, 02:52 PM #3
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    Stop using ether/starting fluid. Horrible for 2 strokes. Use premix fuel as starting fluid. A dribble of gas may not be enough. Give it a gulp of premix and see if it fires. Fuel selector could be clogged. That's a common issue.


  Today, 03:32 PM #4
    SaltyDog251
    PWCToday Regular
    Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    Quote Originally Posted by fox river pwc View Post
    Stop using ether/starting fluid. Horrible for 2 strokes. Use premix fuel as starting fluid. A dribble of gas may not be enough. Give it a gulp of premix and see if it fires. Fuel selector could be clogged. That's a common issue.
    Thanks. I pulled new fuel through with a vacuum pump so I know it flows. In don’t like using starting fluid but wanted to hear at least a sputter or two. Nothing
  Today, 03:55 PM #5
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    Get a set of these:

    https://www.harborfreight.com/In-Lin...ker-63590.html

    Just $3.99 each at Harbor Freight.

    Your spark may be weak. Laying plugs on the head is not a conclusive test. Really need to check spark under load/compression, with these testers in place.


  Today, 03:56 PM #6
    fox river pwc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Re: XL700 Cranks But Wont Start?

    Screenshot_20200130-135339_Samsung Internet.jpgScreenshot_20200130-135331_Samsung Internet.jpg


