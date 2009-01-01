|
Top Dog
2003-2011 SXR parts
Some parts kicking around here from several Sxr’s that aren’t here anymore
New unused flame arrestor adapter set $30
Billet bilge switch housing, fits Sxr, 750’s, 440/550 $20
Blowsion bilge pump mount $15
Used billet sxr 800 couplers, one umi, one TBM. Some dings/scratches but plenty usable $20 each
TBM hood hooks, machined to hold hood tighter on front seal edge $25
JSU handlepole spring tensioner $20
OEM tool kits, good condition $20 each
Skat Trak stainless steel intake grate, excellent condition $250
Lightly used Wiseco Kawasaki pistons, I am going to toss these if no one can use them. both have no more than a few hours on them.
One is 84.00mm and one is 82.50mm.
I will package and ship everything in the picture to you for $315
0B6018F8-4728-4912-80A9-BC4FD925A0B8.jpeg
