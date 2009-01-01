Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003-2011 SXR parts #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,324 2003-2011 SXR parts Some parts kicking around here from several Sxr’s that aren’t here anymore



New unused flame arrestor adapter set $30



Billet bilge switch housing, fits Sxr, 750’s, 440/550 $20



Blowsion bilge pump mount $15



Used billet sxr 800 couplers, one umi, one TBM. Some dings/scratches but plenty usable $20 each



TBM hood hooks, machined to hold hood tighter on front seal edge $25



JSU handlepole spring tensioner $20



OEM tool kits, good condition $20 each



Skat Trak stainless steel intake grate, excellent condition $250



Lightly used Wiseco Kawasaki pistons, I am going to toss these if no one can use them. both have no more than a few hours on them.

One is 84.00mm and one is 82.50mm.



I will package and ship everything in the picture to you for $315





0B6018F8-4728-4912-80A9-BC4FD925A0B8.jpeg Last edited by cman; Yesterday at 09:07 PM .

