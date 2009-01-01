 2003-2011 SXR parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Yesterday, 09:02 PM #1
    cman
    cman is online now
    Top Dog cman's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Location
    i can see you
    Posts
    1,324

    2003-2011 SXR parts

    Some parts kicking around here from several Sxr’s that aren’t here anymore

    New unused flame arrestor adapter set $30

    Billet bilge switch housing, fits Sxr, 750’s, 440/550 $20

    Blowsion bilge pump mount $15

    Used billet sxr 800 couplers, one umi, one TBM. Some dings/scratches but plenty usable $20 each

    TBM hood hooks, machined to hold hood tighter on front seal edge $25

    JSU handlepole spring tensioner $20

    OEM tool kits, good condition $20 each

    Skat Trak stainless steel intake grate, excellent condition $250

    Lightly used Wiseco Kawasaki pistons, I am going to toss these if no one can use them. both have no more than a few hours on them.
    One is 84.00mm and one is 82.50mm.

    I will package and ship everything in the picture to you for $315


    0B6018F8-4728-4912-80A9-BC4FD925A0B8.jpeg
    Last edited by cman; Yesterday at 09:07 PM.
    Check out Poor Boy Racing on Facebook
    https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam

    Need parts? Optima Racing is the place
    http://optimaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 